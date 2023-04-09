Israel Adesanya And the Real Winners and Losers from UFC 287

1 of 10

Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The devastating KO was no surprise.

That it came from the challenger and not the champion, however, was a shocker.

Vanquished middleweight king and three-time Alex Pereira victim Israel Adesanya turned the tables on his powerful Brazilian rival, landing consecutive right hands that dumped Pereira to the mat like a ton of bricks. That result handed the title back to the man who'd held it with an iron hand from 2019 to 2022.

It was a remarkable turnaround from two of the three times the two had met—twice in kickboxing and once in MMA—in fights that ended with Pereira KOs. Adesanya hadn't won a fight inside the distance since beating Paulo Costa in 2020 and only four times in 14 fights since arriving to the UFC in 2018.

Pereira, meanwhile, hadn't lost by any means since coming up short in his pro debut in 2015.

"I hope every one of you can feel this level of happiness just once in your life," Adesanya said. "But you'll never feel this happy if you don't cope with something. If you stay down, you will never get that resolve. I'm blessed to be able to feel this s--t again and again and again and again and again.

"They say revenge is sweet, and if you know me, I've got a sweet tooth. This is so f--king sweet."

Adesanya and Pereira had battled evenly through a first round in which the challenger was able to maintain position in the center of the cage but never landed any significant strikes behind some solid kicks to the legs. Pereira was never damaged, though, and began moving forward himself in the second.

In fact, he was becoming more aggressive just as the decisive sequence began, pinning Adesanya back against the fence with a volley of punches followed by a knee to the body. It was then that Adesanya rallied, however, landing a jab before the first right hand that moved Pereira backward and then the second right that rendered him horizontal.

One ground strike later, and the result was academic at 4:21 of the second.

"Alex is a great champion," Adesanya said. "He lost the belt tonight. In his story, I'm the antagonist, but tonight it's my story. History. Beating me, he made me a better fighter, a better person. I stayed on the grind."