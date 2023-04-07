X

    Keegan Murray's Brother Kris Declares for 2023 NBA Draft; No. 27 on B/R's Big Board

    Julia StumbaughApril 7, 2023

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - MARCH 16: Kris Murray #24 of the Iowa Hawkeyes defends against Wendell Green Jr. #1 of the Auburn Tigers during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on March 16, 2023 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Kris Murray, brother of 2022 fourth overall pick Keegan Murray, has declared for the 2023 NBA draft.

    Murray ranked No. 27 on Jonathan Wasserman's latest NBA draft big board after leading the Iowa Hawkeyes with 20.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game during his junior season.

    In a Friday announcement of his draft decision on Twitter, Murray thanked head coach Fran McCaffery, the Hawkeyes coaching staff, his teammates and Iowa fans.

    "Now, it's time for the next chapter in my basketball journey," Murray wrote.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.