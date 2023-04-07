UConn's Jordan Hawkins Declares for 2023 NBA Draft After Winning National Title

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Fresh off of helping lead UConn to its fifth national title Monday night, Huskies guard Jordan Hawkins announced Friday that he's entering the upcoming NBA draft.

Hawkins, 20, went on ESPN's NBA Today and told Malika Andrews about his decision while reflecting on his outstanding collegiate career.

"Hearing my name called on draft night will be a blessing," Hawkins said. "I worked so hard for this. Me and my dad, we've been through so much.

"When I first stepped on campus in Storrs, I was a little kid, just 160 pounds. I didn't know the college game. Coach [Dan] Hurley threw me into the fire. He guided me through it. It means the world for me having him, having this opportunity. He told me sophomore year I need to step my game up, make a name for myself. It's amazing what we did together as a team."

He made the appearance alongside UConn coach Dan Hurley.

Hawkins enters the draft following a terrific sophomore season for the Huskies in which he was second on the team in points per game at 16.2 while also grabbing 3.8 rebounds and dishing out 1.3 assists per game.

He was also the team's best shot-maker, knocking down 38.8 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc on high volume.

It was from the three-point line that Hawkins really helped his draft stock as he was scorching-hot during his team's run to the NCAA championship. He made 21-of-42 three-pointers as the Huskies won all their tournament games by double digits.

Hawkins finished with 16 points in the national title game against San Diego State despite dealing with a stomach bug he came down with days before.

In Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman's most recent NBA mock draft, he has the All-Big East selection as a borderline lottery pick, going to the New Orleans Pelicans at No. 17 overall.

Wasserman raved about Hawkins' shooting ability, saying that he's perhaps the top shot-maker in this year's draft class.