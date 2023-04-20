Best Landing Spots to Maximize 2023 NFL Draft's Top Sleeper RB Prospects

0 of 5

Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Over the last several years, the NFL draft has been hard on running backs.

Analytics have devalued the position so much that it's rare for a team to spend a first-round pick on a running back. That has a direct impact on the top backs in every class, but it also has a residual effect on the second- and third-tier players at the position.

As the top running backs get pushed down draft boards, so do the "sleepers." The players who are second-round-caliber talents often get pushed into the third or fourth rounds, if not even further.

It takes the right scheme fit and situation for backs to hear their name called during the draft. That pairing can be difficult to find.

Here, we'll take a look at some of the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's favorite running backs who have at least a Day 2 grade and pair them with a team that has the ideal situation to maximize their talents.