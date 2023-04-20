Best Landing Spots to Maximize 2023 NFL Draft's Top Sleeper RB ProspectsApril 20, 2023
Best Landing Spots to Maximize 2023 NFL Draft's Top Sleeper RB Prospects
Over the last several years, the NFL draft has been hard on running backs.
Analytics have devalued the position so much that it's rare for a team to spend a first-round pick on a running back. That has a direct impact on the top backs in every class, but it also has a residual effect on the second- and third-tier players at the position.
As the top running backs get pushed down draft boards, so do the "sleepers." The players who are second-round-caliber talents often get pushed into the third or fourth rounds, if not even further.
It takes the right scheme fit and situation for backs to hear their name called during the draft. That pairing can be difficult to find.
Here, we'll take a look at some of the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's favorite running backs who have at least a Day 2 grade and pair them with a team that has the ideal situation to maximize their talents.
Zach Charbonnet: Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys' backfield is bound to look different in 2023.
This offseason, the Cowboys franchise-tagged Tony Pollard and parted ways with fellow tailback Ezekiel Elliott, who spent seven years in Dallas and ranks third in franchise history with 8,262 career rushing yards.
Both moves made sense, as Pollard was in line to take on a bigger role and Elliott's cap hit was much too high for his production. However, Dallas would benefit from adding a cost-effective chain-moving back.
That's where UCLA's Zach Charbonnet could come in.
"Fighting through arm tackles, bouncing off defenders and falling forward to gain extra yardage are core tenets of his game," B/R scout Derrik Klassen wrote in Charbonnet's scouting report. "Furthermore, Charbonnet has excellent coordination and balance to maximize that strength. He has a unique skill for being able to contort his body, minimize contact and come to balance when battling through tackling attempts. It's very difficult to bring him down with one guy or on the first attempt."
Charbonnet's skill set is similar to Zeke's, but he'd come at a fraction of the cost. Per OverTheCap.com, the Cowboys' estimated cap hit for the 58th overall pick is roughly $1.17 million. Had the Cowboys kept Zeke, he would have carried a $16.7 million cap hit.
Charbonnet is the fourth-ranked running back and 40th-ranked overall prospect on the B/R Scouting Department's latest big board. He'd be a potential steal if he fell to Dallas at No. 58.
Roschon Johnson: Baltimore Ravens
Roschon Johnson is getting somewhat overlooked in the leadup to the draft because he isn't even the best running back from Texas in this draft class. That honor unequivocally goes to Bijan Robinson, but there are plenty of reasons to buy into Johnson as well.
"Johnson will be a good candidate as the stable, powerful option in a two-headed backfield," B/R's Derrik Klassen wrote in Johnson's scouting report. "His blend of size, burst, power and pass-protection skills make him immediately viable as an RB2 and third-down back. Getting Johnson into a downhill, gap-centric run scheme would unlock his skill set and give him the best chance to grow into a starting role."
The Baltimore Ravens do have a pair of quality running backs in J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, but both are heading into contract years. Those two also combined to miss 17 games last year with injuries and are only two years removed from torn ACLs.
Baltimore also hired University of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken in the same role to boost its underwhelming passing attack. Johnson's aptitude in pass protection could make him a good fit in Monken's scheme.
Monken was complimentary of the Ravens' ground game during his introductory press conference, so he might keep some of the gap-centric runs the team used under former offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Baltimore also has a strong offensive line that could mitigate some of Johnson's weaknesses, most notably his inability to sift through the trash in the backfield.
The Ravens hold the 86th and 124th overall picks in the draft, and Johnson ranks 90th overall with a fourth-round grade on B/R's latest big board. He should be in Baltimore's range with a middle-round pick.
Tyjae Spears: Los Angeles Rams
In March 2020, the Los Angeles Rams released former Offensive Player of the Year Todd Gurley, who had racked up 3,413 rushing yards and 42 rushing touchdowns in the three previous seasons combined. While Gurley's health played a factor in that decision, it also signaled a shift in head coach Sean McVay's offensive philosophy to a running-back-by-committee approach.
In the two years after Gurley's departure, the Rams had three tailbacks run for over 600 yards, but no one eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark, including during their Super Bowl-winning campaign in 2021. The wheels fell off for the Rams as a whole last season, but McVay still appears to prefer a committee approach to the backfield.
That's the type of system Tyjae Spears needs to play in, according to B/R's Derrik Klassen, as the 5'10", 201-pound back has a smaller frame and an injury history. The Tulane product's skill set would be a great fit in McVay's wide zone rushing attack, though.
"Spears wins primarily with burst and speed," Klassen wrote in Spears' scouting report. "He plays with wicked explosion. In tight spaces, Spears can cut effortlessly side-to-side, both behind the line of scrimmage and when maneuvering the second level. He similarly shows dangerous acceleration and speed in the open field, especially once he gets to shift gears and fly past the last level of the defense. Spears has all the traits of a runner who can create explosive plays."
The Rams also have a need for a running back, as two of the three backs currently on their roster, Cam Akers and Ronnie Rivers, are set to be free agents after this season. Los Angeles received the 77th overall pick from the Miami Dolphins in the Jalen Ramsey trade, and Spears is the 78th-ranked prospect on the B/R big board, so this could be a perfect match.
Eric Gray: Philadelphia Eagles
Don't be fooled by Eric Gray's stature at 5'9 1/2" and 207 pounds. He is a physical runner who is not afraid of contact and can break tackles.
"Though not the biggest back around, he sure tries to run like it," B/R's Derrik Klassen wrote in Gray's scouting report. "Gray always runs with a full head of steam and makes defenders pay for not taking him on cleanly. He has the ability to let tackles bounce off his lower half, and he'll occasionally plow right over defenders and trudge forward for some extra yardage. When that's coupled with outrageous burst to and through the second level, he can be a devastating runner between the tackles."
That skill set would make Gray great in a gap-run-heavy system, especially since Klassen noted that decisiveness is one of his weaknesses. In a gap scheme, running backs aren't asked to read/make as many decisions as they are on zone runs.
While the Philadelphia Eagles did primarily use a zone scheme under former offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, new offensive coordinator Brian Johnson leaned heavily on gap runs during his time as the University of Florida's OC back in 2020. So, Gray could be a good fit in Philadelphia with the change in play-callers.
Klassen said Gray would be a "strong No. 2 running back right away." The Eagles let Miles Sanders walk in free agency, in part to pave the way for Kenneth Gainwell to receive more touches. Gainwell could take on the zone runs and receiving duties while Gray serves as the power rusher.
Philadelphia did sign former Seattle Seahawks tailback Rashaad Penny this offseason to take on the complementary role, but he's only on a one-year deal. The Birds would be left with only a $600,000 dead cap hit if Penny doesn't make the final 53-man roster, per Over the Cap.
DeWayne McBride: Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the best stories in the league last year, going from the No. 1 overall pick to winning a playoff game. They were led by their young offense, which was headlined by second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne Jr.
While Etienne had a fantastic campaign with over 1,400 yards from scrimmage, the Jaguars could use a downhill thumper like DeWayne McBride, who would be a good fit in their zone-heavy rushing attack.
"At 6'0" and 215 pounds, McBride's muscled-up build is perfect for handling a full NFL workload. He is a tough, violent runner who only gets better the more clutter and chaos there is," B/R's Derrik Klassen wrote in McBride's scouting report. "He's nimble enough at the line of scrimmage to handle those scenarios, but more than that, he has the demeanor and balance to consistently fight for yardage. It's extremely difficult to get him down behind the line of scrimmage, and he's always fighting and falling forward for extra yards, making him the type of runner who is great for keeping an offense on schedule."
Klassen also mentioned how the UAB product has the vision and decision-making to execute horizontal stretch runs, which Jacksonville likes to run.
The Jaguars do have five other running backs currently under contract in JaMycal Hasty, D'Ernest Johnson, Snoop Conner and Qadree Ollison. However, all four are making less than $1.4 million per year, and Conner's contract is the only one that isn't either a one-year deal or gives the team an out after this season. In other words, the Jags could let one of those backs go while taking on a minimal dead cap number.
Etienne and McBride could form a great slash-and-dash combination in Jacksonville's backfield. The Jaguars own the 121st and 127th overall picks in the draft, while McBride is 125th on B/R's big board.