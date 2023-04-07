X

    Caleb Love Announces Transfer to Michigan After 3 Seasons at UNC

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 7, 2023

    GREENSBORO, NC - MARCH 09: Caleb Love (2) of the North Carolina Tar Heels brings the ball down the court during the ACC Tournament against the Virginia Cavaliers on March 9, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Caleb Love is headed to Ann Arbor.

    The former McDonald's All-American announced his intention to transfer to Michigan on Friday after spending the last three seasons at North Carolina.

    Caleb Love @caleb2love

    go rewrite your story kid…🙏🏽〽️ <a href="https://t.co/bsUglz55GW">pic.twitter.com/bsUglz55GW</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

