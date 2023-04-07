Caleb Love Announces Transfer to Michigan After 3 Seasons at UNC

David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Caleb Love is headed to Ann Arbor.

The former McDonald's All-American announced his intention to transfer to Michigan on Friday after spending the last three seasons at North Carolina.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.