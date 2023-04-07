76ers Rumors: Tyrese Maxey 'Headed for' Max-Contract Extension During 2023 Offseason

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Third-year Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey reportedly could be in line for a significant contract extension in the near future.

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, some NBA executives believe Maxey may be headed for a max-contract extension as early as this offseason.

Maxey has improved significantly in each of his three NBA seasons since the Sixers selected him with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2020 draft out of Kentucky.

In 60 games this season, Maxey is averaging career highs in points (20.3) and three-pointers (2.7) per game to go along with 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds. He is also shooting 48.1 percent from the field and a career-best 43.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Maxey played something of a bit role as a rookie, averaging 8.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per game, but he became a key player for the Sixers last season, averaging 17.5 points and a career-high 4.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds while starting 74 of 75 games.

Despite playing alongside the likes of Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tobias Harris, it is fair to call Maxey the co-No. 2 scoring option on the team with Harden behind only Embiid.

It isn't often that All-Star-caliber players are selected in the latter portion of the first round of the NBA draft, but Maxey is developing into precisely that—and it's one reason why the 76ers are among the top teams in the league.

Entering play Friday, the Sixers are third in the Eastern Conference at 52-28 behind only the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

The Bucks and Celtics are complete teams that will be tough to beat come playoff time, but the 76ers have a legitimate chance to get it done and go as far as the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2001.

Whether or not that happens, Maxey has undoubtedly earned a significant contract extension that will keep him in Philly for a long time to come.

While an extension is possible during the offseason, the 76ers could also wait since the 22-year-old is under contract through at least next season before being eligible to become a restricted free agent.

Striking soon with a max extension or something close to it would eliminate any potential drama, but it seems likely that Maxey will be with the 76ers for many more years regardless of when the extension comes.