Ranking Thunder's Top Trade Targets After 2023 NBA Play-In Loss

1 of 3

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

If the Thunder stick to their slow-and-steady plan for progress, Obi Toppin is exactly the kind of player they should go after.

The 25-year-old isn't even three calendar years removed from being the eighth overall pick of the 2020 draft, but his trade price shouldn't reflect that pedigree. He can't get major minutes in New York as long as Julius Randle is blocking his path, and it's possible that Toppin's limited role finally got the better of him. He looked out of sorts for much of this season and never did establish an offensive rhythm.

That might set off alarm sirens for the Knicks, but for an opportunistic buyer, the situation has major bargain potential.

If Toppin fine-tunes his outside shot—one of the few areas he improved this season—he could be a scoring threat from everywhere. Playing off premier playmakers like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey could bring out Toppin's best as a cutter and lob-finisher, and he should have plenty of room to operate near the basket with a (hopefully) healthy Chet Holmgren stretching out opposing defenses.

