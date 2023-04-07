X

    Heat Impress Fans After 'Statement' Win vs. 76ers Keeps Hope of 6th Seed Alive

    Doric SamApril 7, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 6: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat prepares to shoot a free throw during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on April 6, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
    David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

    As the regular season nears its end, the Miami Heat are already in playoff mode as they still have a lot on the line.

    The sense of urgency from the Heat was on full display in Thursday's road matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, as Miami started fast and never took its foot off the gas in a 129-101 win at Wells Fargo Center. With the win, the Heat remain alive for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.

    Thursday's blowout victory was spearheaded by Jimmy Butler, who scored 14 of his 24 points in the third quarter and also dished out six assists. He shot an efficient 9-of-12 from the field, continuing his recent stretch of strong games. Tyler Herro also had 24 points on 5-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc. Bam Adebayo and Max Strus added 14 points apiece.

    NBA Twitter was impressed with the effort Miami showed in Thursday's matchup, doling out some well-deserved praise:

    Undrafteditis @SenileRiley

    This was a 2021-22 Heat game<br><br>Proud of them for finally getting a statement Win<br><br>Haven't had one since… late February against the same team

    Hot Hot Hoops @hothothoops

    Absolutely dominant performance from this Heat team tonight, from start to finish<br><br>On the verge of near 30 point blowout win

    Five Reasons Sports @5ReasonsSports

    This is why the Heat should have made sure to secure the 6 seed to play Philadelphia

    Yianni Kourakis @WPBF_Yianni

    Nice wins for the Heat and Panthers tonight with playoff positioning at stake <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HEATCulture?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HEATCulture</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TimeToHunt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TimeToHunt</a>

    Will Manso @WillManso

    The Heat need to take this first half, find a way to bottle it and take it into the playoffs. Easier said than done but man this is the best they've looked all year. So sexy.

    Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

    As Stan Van Gundy said, 76ers don't want to play Miami in playoffs. What a shame Heat couldn't move to 6, past Brooklyn, to get 76ers in first round. Was very attainable; one of big frustrations of year. SVG predicts 76ers will hand Sunday game to Brooklyn to avoid Heat.

    Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1

    This game matters to the Heat and not the Sixers and you can absolutely tell

    Miami Heat Beat (We Just Cover The Team) @miaheatbeat

    Miami in the sixers heads, its remarkable how good they have been at turning them over across last series and this year

    Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

    The Heat had 12 different players score tonight <br><br>It really is the 2022 season

    andrezzy @ayanes95

    Keep sleeping on the Heat come playoff time

    Hopeless Heat Fan @STA1Butler

    If the Heat play like this in the playoffs we'll do damage in the playoffs but I doubt they keep it up😭

    Braijon Williams @B_Willz14

    the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Heat?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Heat</a> look like they're ready for the playoffs.

    The Heat are still one game behind the Brooklyn Nets for the No. 6 seed, and the Nets own the tiebreaker. The interesting thing is that the 76ers will close out the regular season against Brooklyn on Sunday and are unlikely to play their starters, which should make for an easy win for the Nets to wrap up their playoff position.

    After Thursday's game, it's clear that the Sixers want no part of the Heat in the first round, so losing in Brooklyn would actually benefit them. The Heat look like one of the most dangerous teams entering this year's postseason as they continue to play at a high level down the stretch.

    Miami (43-37) will meet the Washington Wizards (34-46) on Friday before its final regular-season game on Sunday against the Orlando Magic (34-46).