Brook Lopez, Bucks Reportedly Agree to 2-Year, $48M Contract to Return to MIL

John Fisher/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks and Brook Lopez seem like the perfect pairing, and the big man isn't going anywhere in free agency.

Lopez reportedly agreed to a new two-year, $48 million contract with the Eastern Conference team on Saturday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

This comes as anything but a surprise.

"I love it here," Lopez told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype in January. "I'm so thankful for the opportunity the Bucks gave me five years ago to come here and be a part of something special. We've had a great time. I can't imagine being anywhere else."

Before heading to Milwaukee, Lopez spent the first nine seasons of his career with the New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets after they selected him with the No. 10 pick of the 2008 draft. Those were his best offensive days, as he averaged 18.6 points per game during that span with four seasons of more than 20 points a night.

He was a go-to option, and he made his only career All-Star Game in 2012-13.

However, the team won one playoff series in those nine seasons. Things didn't get much better from that perspective during his one season with the Los Angeles Lakers when they missed the playoffs in 2017-18.

Enter the Bucks.

It is hard to script a better situation for Lopez than the one he has enjoyed during the last five seasons with Milwaukee. The presence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday means he is never tasked with carrying the offense like he was at times with the Nets, which gives him freedom from double-teams and plenty of space on the outside when defenders collapse on the stars.

Three-point shooting was never a major part of his game in the early portion of his career, but he earned the nickname Splash Mountain from Bucks fans as he consistently took advantage of that spacing with outside shooting.

Less offensive responsibility also meant he could focus more on the other end, and he was an All-Defensive Second Team selection in 2019-20 and a Defensive Player of the Year finalist and All-Defensive First Team selection this past season.

And the playoff success finally came as well.

Milwaukee won the championship during the 2020-21 season, with Lopez dropping 35 points in a Game 5 win over the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals and then providing a solid counter to Deandre Ayton in the victory over the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.

The team finished with the best record in the league this past season, although a stunning first-round loss to the Miami Heat ended its championship hopes.

While there is plenty to like about Lopez, he is 35 years old and was never going to be someone to command a max deal at this point of his career—even though he remains productive on both ends of the floor.

It made sense for him to return to Milwaukee where he can continue chasing championships as part of a dominant defensive frontcourt duo with Antetokounmpo, and that is exactly what he did.