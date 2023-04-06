Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont Jokes About 'Butt-Ugly' Houston After Men's Final Four

Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont apparently isn't a big fan of the city of Houston.

"After winning the semifinals, you walk around downtown Houston, which is butt-ugly," he told WPLR-FM's Chaz and AJ show this week (h/t Associated Press). "Not much there."

Lamont, who visited the city during the UConn men's basketball team's run to the national championship, appeared to walk back his comments somewhat on Thursday.

"We had a ball in Houston during the NCAA Final Four," he said. "The people there were incredibly gracious and welcoming for us, and the basketball game was pretty darn good as well."

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner understandably didn't appreciate Lamont's initial comments, wondering why the governor was "throwing shade" after his city went out of its way to "feed you, dine you, host you, house you."

"And you're going to go back and talk about 'butt-ugly?'" Turner added. "Which end was he looking from?"

UConn beat San Diego State in the championship game, 76-59.