Kyler Murray Can 'Continue to Improve' Off-Field Work, Former Cardinals GM Keim Says

Arizona Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray has faced some questions about his work ethic off the field during his career, and the person who drafted him feels like that remains an area where he needs to grow.

Steve Keim, who stepped down as Cardinals general manager this offseason, said on the Green Light podcast (h/t Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic) that he believes Murray still has a bit to improve upon if he wants to be considered an all-time great.

"I think it's like anything—guys have to continue to learn what it's going to take to be great. Does he know what Peyton Manning and Tom Brady knows what it takes to be great? No," Keim said. "Does he work? He does work. I think it's just that side of the game—the film study, the attention to detail part—that he can continue to improve upon and I think he will."

