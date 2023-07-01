Report: Jae Crowder Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Bucks After Midseason Suns Trade

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

Jae Crowder is running it back.

The veteran forward has reportedly re-signed with the Milwaukee Bucks on a one-year deal, according to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes. He remains with the organization after being one of their biggest acquisitions during last season.

Additionally, the Bucks were able to keep him away from an Eastern Conference rival in the Miami Heat, who Crowder showed interest in rejoining before signing his new deal.

Crowder had a fascinating 2022-23 season. He spent much of it on the sidelines due to a protracted dispute with the Phoenix Suns, eventually getting traded to the Bucks ahead of the February deadline as a part of the four-team trade that landed Kevin Durant in Phoenix.

The 32-year-old played a reserve role for the Bucks, averaging 6.9 points and 3.8 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per game across 18 games. He made three starts, and pretty openly questioned his role on the team in April.

"I've never been in a situation like that," he told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel (h/t Hoops Hype). "Eleven years. Check my résumé. I've been playing. I've always been playing. I'm very confused as to why I was brought here. I don't know my purpose here and why I was brought here."

For the Bucks, Crowder offers a solid two-way presence off the bench or in a starting role, depending on how the rest of the roster shakes out.

Given he spent much of his time in a reserve role for the team last year—and there were questions about whether a likely reduced role in Phoenix potentially contributed to his rift with the team—his return to Milwaukee is a bit surprising.

On the other hand, the Bucks offer Crowder an excellent chance to chase titles later in his career, and he still should be a valuable contributor and earn a solid role, especially with a full offseason to adjust to playing with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday.