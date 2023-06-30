Jae Crowder Rumors: Bucks Expected to Keep Veteran Wing Despite Desire to Rejoin Heat

Eric Espada/NBAE via Getty Images

Jae Crowder wasn't much of a factor for the Milwaukee Bucks in the playoffs, but signs are reportedly pointing toward him returning this offseason.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the forward is "expected to return to Milwaukee after the Bucks sacrificed five second-round picks to acquire the veteran forward at the trade deadline."

However, Fischer also noted the veteran is interested in joining the Miami Heat as well.

NBA insiders Marc Stein and Gery Woelfel also reported that the expectation is Crowder will return to the Bucks.

The Marquette product has been a journeyman throughout his career and has played for the Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Heat, Phoenix Suns and Bucks.

He has always been a hard-nosed defender and secondary scorer who can stretch the floor with his outside shot at times. However, he will also be 33 years old throughout the 2023-24 season and is coming off an unusual campaign to say the least.

Crowder started the 2022-23 season on the Suns but never appeared in a game as the team looked into ways to trade him.

"I am thankful my teammates appreciated my leadership," Crowder told Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes in January. "I'm confused and hurt my coaches didn't appreciate the things I brought to our team and organization. And this has nothing to do with financial or contract differences."

Phoenix eventually traded him to the Brooklyn Nets, who then moved him to the Bucks.

He appeared in 18 regular-season games for Milwaukee and averaged 6.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists a night. His best trait was his outside shooting, as he connected on 43.6 percent of his three-pointers.

Yet he played 41 total minutes in the team's stunning first-round playoff loss to the Heat and was largely a non-factor.

Perhaps returning with some more stability and continuity than the start of last season will help him rediscover his form for a team that will presumably be among the best in the league with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way.