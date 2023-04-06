Jets Rumors: QB Tim Boyle Agrees to 1-Year Contract amid Aaron Rodgers Trade Buzz

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New York Jets signed a former Green Bay Packers quarterback Thursday, just not the one everyone's been expecting.

The organization is bringing in Tim Boyle, who played last season with the Chicago Bears, on a one-year deal, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Boyle, 28, previously spent three seasons with the Green Bay Packers, serving mostly as a backup to Aaron Rodgers, who has come out and said that his intention is to play for the Jets next season.

Boyle's time in Green Bay also coincided with Nathaniel Hackett's tenure as offensive coordinator. He will be serving in the same capacity in New York.

