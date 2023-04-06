Cam Newton Lists Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Justin Fields, More QB's He'd Back Up

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has been showcasing his skills this offseason with the hope of returning to the league after sitting out the 2022 season.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel (h/t NFL.com's Kevin Patra), Newton believes he's still one of the 32 best quarterbacks in the world but also said he's "willing to be a backup."

The three-time Pro Bowler also provided a list of starters he would play behind, including Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Justin Fields, Deshaun Watson, Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, Sam Howell and Aaron Rodgers.

Newton also cited Malik Willis as a player he would be willing to backup, but the Tennessee Titans don't appear inclined to go with Willis as their starter with Ryan Tannehill still on the roster and the possibility of selecting a quarterback early in the draft.

If any of the teams drafting one of the top quarterbacks in this class want a veteran backup who can help mentor a young player, Newton said he "would love" to work with Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson and C.J. Stroud.

It may not a coincidence that some of the quarterbacks Newton listed have some injury concerns. Jackson, Tagovailoa and Fields all missed games last season. Allen hasn't missed any time since suffering an elbow injury as a rookie in 2018.

Of course, the offenses that Jackson and Fields play in are also favorable for mobile quarterbacks. Teams probably wouldn't have to adjust their scheme too much if Newton had to play in games.

Newton took part in Auburn's pro day on March 21 by throwing in front of NFL scouts and executives.

The 33-year-old last played for the Carolina Panthers during the 2021 season. He appeared in eight games and made five starts, throwing for 684 yards, running for 230 yards and accounting for nine total touchdowns.