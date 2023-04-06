Mac Jones Trade Rumors: Patriots QB's Name Came Up in Talks With 'A Couple of Teams'

Chris Unger/Getty Images

A Mac Jones trade has been a topic of conversation between the New England Patriots and "a couple teams," according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

Breer reported on NBC Sports Boston the negotiations may have been mostly cursory and informal rather than a case of the Patriots actively making the young quarterback available:

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Tuesday that head coach Bill Belichick "has shopped Jones to multiple teams during the 2023 offseason."

However, Jeff Howe of The Athletic cited "several high-ranking executives from quarterback-needy teams in both the AFC and NFC" a day later who said New England didn't initiate discussion on a possible trade involving Jones.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.