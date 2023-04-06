Report: Alex Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez Featherweight Title Fight Set for UFC 290

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Alex Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez are reportedly set to clash in a featherweight title unification bout at UFC 290.

According to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, the fight is not yet official, but "everyone is on board," and it is tentatively scheduled to take place on July 8.

Volkanovski is the reigning UFC featherweight champion, while Rodriguez won the interim featherweight title in February.

Volkanovski, who is a 34-year-old from Australia, first won the UFC featherweight title at UFC 245 in December 2019 when he beat Max Holloway by a unanimous decision.

He has had four successful title defenses since then, including two more wins over Holloway and victories against Brian Ortega and Jung Chan-sung.

In February, Volkanovski attempted to become a double champion when he challenged Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title, but Makhachev won by unanimous decision at UFC 284.

At that same event, Rodriguez faced Josh Emmett to determine an interim featherweight champion while Volkanovski went for the lightweight title.

Rodriguez won by second-round submission with a triangle choke, setting the stage for a unification bout.

Volkanovski is a more experienced fighter with 27 professional bouts to his credit, plus he has enjoyed more success as well, going an impressive 25-2. In between his first loss to Corey Nelson in 2013 and his second loss to Makhachev in February, Volkanovski won 22 consecutive fights.

Rodriguez, a 30-year-old veteran from Mexico, is 15-3 with one no contest in 19 career fights. Of his past five fights that have ended in a decision, Rodriguez is 4-1.

Like Volkanovski, Rodriguez has beaten Ortega and Chan-sung, plus he owns wins over Jeremy Stephens, Dan Hooker and BJ Penn.

UFC 290 is scheduled to take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which is essentially UFC's home base.

Helwani noted that it isn't yet clear if Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez will be the main event of UFC 290.