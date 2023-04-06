Chris Jones Claps Back at Tyreek Hill After WR Said He'd Be Chiefs' 'Worst Enemy'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs was already set to be one of the most anticipated games of the 2023 season.

But now, there's a little extra spice to it, as a beef is brewing between Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill and his former team.

While appearing on Sports Radio 810 WHB in Kansas City, the five-time All-Pro got the trash talking going, saying that he's going to be a problem for the Chiefs all game long.

"Chiefs Kingdom, when the Miami Dolphins come to Arrowhead Stadium this year, guess what we gonna do?" Hill said. "Guess what we gonna do? I hate to say it, man. I hate to throw up the peace sign against y'all. I hate to do it, but guess what? I'm gonna be y'all worst enemy that day. I'm gonna be y'all worst enemy that day."

The Chiefs fanbase and players didn't take Hill's comments lightly, namely superstar Chris Jones, the leader of Kansas City's defense.

He was quick to send a couple messages back to his former teammate on Twitter.

Hill played for the Chiefs for the first six seasons of his career.

Next season will be the first time he faces them since he was traded to Miami last offseason. He went on to have the best season of his career in South Florida with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and coach Mike McDaniel.

Last season, Hill finished with career-highs in catches (119), yards (1,710) and yards per catch (14.4) to go along with seven touchdowns.

He knows better than most that Miami will also have its hands full trying to contain the reigning Super Bowl champs.

During the interview, Hill also spoke about potentially ending his career when his contract with the Dolphins ends, which would be after the 2025 season.