NHL Style Rankings: Closing Out the Regular Season with Pizzazz

Folks, can you believe we've arrived at the last style rankings of the regular season?

The NHL fashion landscape has been interesting in 2022-23. Heavy hitters kept the looks coming: Patrik Laine whipped out some new, ever-interesting accessories, K'Andre Miller stuck to his effortless essentials and David Pastrnak dabbled in a little bit of everything.

We also saw a few new perennial contenders such as Linus Ullmark enter the chat. Nikita Zadorov's double-breasted suits even started to grow on us.

We'll crown the winners of the overall season next week. For now, sit back and enjoy the final best looks that the regular season had to offer.

10. Michael Bunting

Debuting at No. 10

We tend to write off gimmicky socks here at the Very Serious NHL Style Rankings, and trust us, there have been plenty of gimmicky sock submissions. But we simply cannot ignore the dedication and creativity of Leafs forward Michael Bunting and his sock game any longer.

Just picture him packing for a road trip thinking, "I haven't worn my ribeye steak socks in a while. Let's pack those." Then, of course, you've got the guitars in Nashville—imagine how excited he was to whip those babies out.

The icing on the cake that puts Bunting's sock game ahead of the rest is the no-nonsense New Balance selection. He was a Calder Finalist just last year, and somehow he's already working on his Dad fashion game.

9. Hampus Lindholm

Debuting at No. 9

To be fair, Lindholm has had several mentions in the style rankings this season. He almost made it in November with this "cooler-than-you" gray suit and the shades and hair to match the vibe. He also did well on Christmas.

He finally cracks the real lineup right at the buzzer with the velvet tie/pinstripe suit jacket combination. And yep, his shades and hair are still cooler than yours.

8. Michael Pezzetta

Debuting at No. 8

First off, we're tipping our Michael Pezzetta-style hat to Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette for his boots-on-the-ground-style reporting last month.

"I just started wearing the hats last year and I have a place here in Montreal (Fumile) that does custom hats," Pezzetta told Cowan. "They make a lot for me … I think I have six or seven now. I definitely like adding that little style touch."

Sometimes a hat is too much of a cop-out accessory for my liking, but sometimes it just works. Pezzetta's 'stache definitely doesn't hurt with making the hat work. More than that, the fit attached is a winner.

What do we keep saying, people? Light blue and dark blue together is the move.

7. Nikita Zadorov

Previously: No. 9

Highest ranking of the season: No. 5

Metallic is so hot right now, and I respect the often traditional king of the double-breast, Nikita Zadorov, for branching out and getting trendy while keeping the turtleneck and old-fashioned design that have become staples in his personal style.

6. Anthony Duclair

Previously: No. 6

Highest ranking of the season: No. 3

There's something to be said about knowing what works for you and running with it. Tiny checkered patterns and three-piece suits really, really work for Duclair, and we appreciate him for giving us multiple color schemes and iterations of a good thing.

As an aside, is Ryan Lomberg wearing Lululemon joggers, here? No comment.

5. Josh Morrissey

Debuting at No. 5

Adam Lowry can't have all the Jets fashion glory, and it looks like a teammate has stepped up to challenge him. This is the perfect transitional winter-to-spring look, especially for Winnipeg. He's still all geared up to face the elements, but in a light-colored and slightly less miserable way.

Keep spreading cheer throughout the True North until the sun finally shines in July, Josh.

4. Linus Ullmark

Previously: Unranked

Highest ranking of the season: No. 1

Ullmark is back in a big way after a few quieter weeks from the best-dressed goalie in the league. Gotta love one last kick at the forest-green can before spring blooms, and extra points are always awarded to those who travel in style.

We can only imagine what Ullmark and Gentleman's Playbook have in store for the looming playoff run.

3. Alex Newhook

Previously: Unranked

Highest ranking of the season: No. 8

Ashley Potts/NHLI via Getty Images

Alex Newhook puts the entire Colorado Avalanche team (other than coach Jared Bednar, of course) on his back when it comes to fashion, and he's earned a new level of bragging rights with his first top-three ranking.

Brown, black and white is a bold play, and we know by now that the style rankings often favor the bold. Obviously, the hat adds some essential cohesiveness to the whole thing, but we're giggling at the realization that the Starbucks cup is also very much part of the fit.

Newhook is giving hazelnut latte.

2. K'Andre Miller

Previously: Unranked

Highest ranking of the season: No. 1

It's been a minute since we've seen Miller crack the rankings, but he had a job to do on the ice, and we respect the focus as the Rangers prepare for a potentially physically intense first-round matchup with the Devils.

That said, he's back.

Something about this that's hard to put a finger on is exactly why he's so often at the top of these lists. This is a shirt your dad would wear to the office, and a coat you might see a (much cheaper) version of in a window and not think twice.

Miller has a true eye for a complete fit and a taste for high-end material that combines to make any run-of-the-mill outfit look refined.

1. David Pastrnak

Previously: No. 5

Highest ranking of the season: No. 1

How fitting that last season's Official Style Rankings King is back in the No. 1 spot to close out season two of the rankings.

What else can we even say about the Pasta Man at this point? He looks good, he scores a hat trick, he rinses and then he repeats. We suggest agent J.P. Barry submit a patent on the phrase "look good, play good."

Disclaimer: We aren't lawyers, we're just the fashion police.