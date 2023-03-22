NHL Style Rankings: Swedes, Pasta, and Maple Leafs, Oh My!

Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

Call this the week of the Swedes or call it the week of the Maple Leafs. All I know is one man by the nickname of Willy Styles is in the middle of that Venn diagram, and he's been living up to that name more than ever recently.

Other than William Nylander, the rest of the league has predictably stepped it up with their fashion choices as the weather gets warmer and the playoff race heats up.

Let's dive into the latest edition of the NHL Style Rankings.

Honorable mention: LA Kings broadcaster Daryl Evans

Anyone who has paid any attention to the Kings for the past few decades has probably noticed that Evans has some of the most creative suits around the league, full stop. The way he seems to never run out of suit ideas is truly incredible, and this Pride-themed suit is an instant classic.

10. Erik Karlsson

Previously: Unranked

Highest ranking of the season: No. 9

Courtesy of the San Jose Sharks Instagram

Here's a trick for the folks at home if you're feeling bored of wearing the same outfit combinations: wear a neutral suit with a bold-colored tie and shoes. Karlsson is exhibit A of how fun and classy this can look.

You're welcome!

9. Nikita Zadorov

Previously: Unranked

Highest ranking of the season: No. 5

Courtesy of NHL Style Instagram page

Zadorov is back with an array of interesting recent looks. I like a pinstripe risk, and he did that here with a mismatched tie.

8. Anthony Cirelli

Debuting at No. 8

Courtesy NHL Style Instagram Page

Tampa Bay's Cirelli makes his NHL Style Rankings debut here. Nothing particularly wild about this look, but you know I'm a sucker for a monochrome blue look. It also fits well.

7. Auston Matthews

Debuting at No. 7

Courtesy NHL Style Instagram Page

Folks, this is not a drill. After months and months of will-he-won't-he, noted fashionista and Leafs superstar Auston Matthews has finally cracked the 2023 NHL Style Rankings.

I was starting to worry it would never happen, but I just couldn't justify putting those scarves in here. It's sort of funny the look that finally got the job done was a simple, all-black outfit.

He straight-up looks cool, comfortable and well-fitted in a cohesive black situation. Then I love the shorter tie and interesting socks in the second outfit. He's on the right track!

6. Anthony Duclair

Previously: No. 3

Highest ranking of the season: No. 3

Courtesy of NHL Style Instagram Page

Duclair came back from injury and immediately put the rest of the hockey world's fashion sense on notice. No one is surprised.

5. David Pastrňák

Previously: No. 1

Courtesy of Boston Bruins Instagram page

Things we love to see: This beanie, this tie, this scarf, this jacket and, of course, these glasses. Love the cream-and-white color combination going on as well.

Pastrňák fell a few spots after his No. 1 ranking last edition, but it's safe to say his consistency is back with two successive appearances on the list. Let's see what he's up to as the playoff race heats up—not that the Bruins need any more juice in that aspect.

4. Patrik Laine

Previously: No. 2

Highest ranking of the season: No. 1

Courtesy of the Blue Jackets Instagram page

Laine's now playing center (because why not at the end of this cursed Blue Jackets season, eh?), but nothing has changed about his fashion sense in the new position.

The blue bucket hat and his favorite yellow Nikes swapped with blue ones are such a great example of how you can add some bold accessories to something you've already worn a few times to give it a completely new look. It ain't outfit repeating if you shake it up like that. It doesn't hurt to play with the buttoning, as Laine obviously did here, too.

3. Brent Burns

Debuting at No. 3

Courtesy NHL Instagram page

Maybe I'm just feeling generous this week, but Burns has joined Matthews in finally winning me over after many looks people have wanted included throughout the season.

Burns always looks like he's going hunting at 6 p.m. and winning the Norris at 7 p.m., and something about his most recent look just did it for me. Maybe it was the fact that the bowtie and the pants finally match the suit jacket, but of course, it's all still fun.

Sometimes you don't have to know exactly what you like about an outfit to know you like it.

2. Moritz Seider

Previously: Unranked

Highest ranking of the season: No. 1

The Red Wings have stepped up their pregame social media posts recently, and Seider continues to stand out on the fashion radar.

See what happens when you actually post, social media folks?! You reap the benefits. Seider has a very put together type of style, but he still manages to make it interesting, whether that's via a hat or a pop of color.

Keep it up in Hockeytown, everyone.

1. William Nylander

Previously: No. 4

Highest ranking of the season: No. 2

Courtesy of the Toronto Maple Leafs Instagram page

Willy Styles is having a particularly strong fashion season even by his own standards, and he finally grabbed a No. 1 spot with his St. Patrick's Day fit.

Style Rankings OG's know that the trick to a festive slay is making the holiday attire look less like a costume and more like some great pieces that just happen to be green. Nylander accomplished that here with his fantastic light green suit accompanied by the wallet, tie, and, of course, a solid pair of sneakers.

Then you've got the baby-blue Louis Vuitton beanie paired with the dark blue stripes—you know I'm a sucker for a monochrome moment. I'm also loving the way he mixes old school with new school.

Further, I've never seen an NHL player wear wide-legged trousers like that before, but they are so hot right now in streetwear and high-fashion circles. I absolutely love that wherewithal and risk.

This is the year of Willy Styles, and we're just living in it.