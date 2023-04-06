NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. Waiting for Aaron Rodgers Trade Before Making Decision

Icon Sportswire

Like a lot of NFL fans, free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is following the Aaron Rodgers saga very closely.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Thursday on Get Up that Beckham and his camp "are trying to wait to see what happens here with this trade."

"Obviously, the thought process in New York is Aaron Rodgers is going to be the quarterback, that is how they are operating, but Odell is weighing the options and of course, looking for the most money he can possibly get," Russini said.

Rodgers has requested a trade to the New York Jets, but the Green Bay Packers have yet to agree to a deal sending him to the Big Apple.

Until the deal happens, there's always the threat of something going wrong. Maybe the Packers get fed up and trade Rodgers to another team. The star quarterback could decide at the 11th hour he actually prefers to retire rather than let the drama play out any longer.

The Jets with Rodgers certainly have a much different outlook than if they're reduced to starting Zach Wilson again.

But Russini referenced what could remain the biggest hurdle for Beckham: money.

In March, the three-time Pro Bowler refuted rumors he was holding out for a contract paying him $20 million annually:

However, The MMQB's Albert Breer reported the new asking price ($15 million) still presented Beckham with "an uphill climb" to finalize an agreement.

ESPN's Rich Cimini painted a similar picture a day earlier.

"Beckham is thought to be seeking a one-year deal for $15 million, which is pricey for a 30-year-old receiver coming off his second ACL surgery," Cimini wrote. "A deal in the $10 million to $12 million range seems more likely, with a chance to earn more with incentives."

Beckham's interest in the Jets appears to be mutual, with Dan Graziano of ESPN reporting on March 30 that New York was "the most likely landing spot."

The Jets have just $9.9 million in salary cap space. Even assuming Rodgers renegotiates his contract to lower his $31.6 million salary cap hit for 2023, general manager Joe Douglas won't have a lot of money left to spare.

For Beckham, it might come down to how badly he wants to play alongside Rodgers. Signing with the organization could require him to take much less money than he was hoping to get this offseason.