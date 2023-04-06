Tyreek Hill Says He Plans to Finish Dolphins Contract, Retire After 2025 NFL Season

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The contract extension Tyreek Hill signed with the Miami Dolphins that runs through the 2025 season is apparently going to be the final deal of his NFL career.

Appearing on SportsRadio 810 WHB in Kansas City, Hill said "I'm gonna finish out this contract with the Dolphins, and then I'm gonna call it quits":

The Dolphins gave Hill a four-year, $120 million extension after acquiring him from the Kansas City Chiefs in March 2020. The contract made him the first non-quarterback in NFL history to earn at least $30 million per season.

Hill's deal runs through 2026 and has a base salary of $43.9 million in the final season. It would be a lot of money for him to leave on the table, especially since he would only be 32 years old at the time.

There was some uncertainty about how Hill's skill set would mesh with Tua Tagovailoa's style of play at quarterback, but the adjustment was seamless last season. The seven-time Pro Bowler set career-highs with 119 receptions and 1,710 receiving yards.

Speaking to Albert Breer of The MMQB during the season, Hill explained how Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel "truly unlocked me to be a true No. 1 receiver" by allowing him to run a full route tree:

"So teams really got to respect that. I'm breaking in, I'm breaking out. I'm breaking short, I'm going deep. It's not a one-dimensional thing, man. So he's able to put me off the ball, he's able to put me on the ball, send me in motion, all kinds of gadget things to help me get open. I'm really thankful to just be in this situation."

The Dolphins had one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, particularly before Tagovailoa missed time late in the season due to a concussion. They made the playoffs for the first time since 2016, losing to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Game.

Hill added he wants to go into coaching and the business side of football after his playing career is over, but he wouldn't want to coach for too long because he wants to try "so many things" in his life.

Retiring after the 2025 season would give Hill 10 years in the NFL. He has been one of the league's best wide receivers for most of his career and has a Hall of Fame resume already.

Hill has recorded more than 1,100 receiving yards five times in the past six seasons. His 77.2 receiving yards per game is the ninth-highest average in NFL history.