Angels' Shohei Ohtani Takes Clock Violations on Mound, at Plate vs. Mariners

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani is no stranger to making history as a two-way superstar.

But he made some history he would surely like to forget during Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Seattle Mariners.

As ESPN noted, the Los Angeles Angels star became the first player in Major League Baseball to be given clock violations as both a pitcher and hitter. He was issued the violation as a pitcher in the top of the first inning for quick-pitching Cal Raleigh and as a hitter in the sixth inning before facing Matt Brash.

The second one came because he wasn't ready in the 30 seconds players are given to resume play between batters.

"I had a chance to talk to the umpires after the game, and it cleared things up," Ohtani said. "So, I know what I need to do, and the adjustments I need to do. It should be fine."

Fortunately for the Angels, the violations didn't stop him from dominating the game.

He allowed a single earned run and struck out eight in six innings of work as a pitcher and went 1-for-2 with two walks and an RBI as a hitter. It was enough to lead Los Angeles to the game and series win against its division rivals.

The Angels are off to a solid start with a 4-2 record on the young campaign.