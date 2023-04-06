Bucks Have Fans Hyped After Clinching No. 1 Seed with Win vs. Bulls Without Giannis

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Home-court advantage belongs to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and the league's best record with Wednesday's 105-92 victory over the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum. It improved to 58-22 on the campaign with a third-straight win, even though Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play because of a knee injury.

Yet the depth shined through, as Jrue Holiday (20 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds), Bobby Portis (27 points and 13 rebounds) and Brook Lopez (26 points and seven boards) led the way.



While attention was on the Bucks' chance to clinch the No. 1 seed ahead of the game, it became clear they were facing an uphill battle in the early going when Khris Middleton was ruled out with right knee soreness after just eight minutes of play.

With Antetokounmpo and Middleton sidelined, the Bulls built a halftime lead and extended it to double digits in the third quarter behind Nikola Vučević's dominance. Milwaukee had no answers for him in the frontcourt, which allowed the visitors to initially set the tone even though DeMar DeRozan was scoreless entering the fourth.

Just when it seemed like the Bulls were running away with things, Portis, Lopez and Holiday spearheaded a run as the Bucks came charging back to take the lead for good.

Portis controlled the boards and proved to be a matchup problem with his outside shooting, while Holiday found his stroke from deep and overcame some turnover problems by setting up his teammates for ideal looks. Throw in Jevon Carter's outside shooting and the combined shooting struggles from DeRozan and Zach LaVine on the other end, and the home team seized control down the stretch.

While the Bucks will need Antetokounmpo and Middleton on the floor if they are going to win a title, the supporting cast made sure they could celebrate the top seed Wednesday.