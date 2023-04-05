Mark Cuban Says Mavs Lost Jalen Brunson to Knicks 'When the Parents Got Involved'

Tim Heitman/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks could use Jalen Brunson right now as they attempt to make the Western Conference playoffs, but team governor Mark Cuban said some things were outside of the franchise's control during negotiations before the point guard signed with the New York Knicks.

"Things went south when the parents got involved," Cuban told reporters Wednesday in reference to Brunson's father, Rick.

New York hired Rick Brunson as an assistant coach in June.

The NBA announced in December that it stripped the Knicks of their 2025 second-round pick.

"This outcome reflected a finding, following an investigation, that the Knicks engaged in free agency discussions involving Jalen Brunson prior to the date when such discussions were permitted," the announcement stated.

Brunson has been excellent this season while averaging 24.0 points, 6.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game for a Knicks team that is in fifth place in the Eastern Conference at 46-33.

The Mavericks, by comparison, are 37-42 and in 11th place in the Western Conference standings. They are a half-game behind the 10th-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder for a spot in the play-in tournament.