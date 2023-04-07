Biggest Risers on 2023 NFL Draft Big Board with 3 Weeks to Go

4 of 11

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Big Board Jump: +30

The predraft process has been a frustrating one for Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon. A hamstring injury prevented him from working out at both the combine and Illinois' pro day. But on Wednesday, Witherspoon finally got a chance to show off his wheels in front of scouts at a personal pro day.

And show them off he did. Per Eric Edholm of NFL.com, the 5'11", 180-pounder peeled off a 4.42-second 40-yard dash, which goes a long way toward alleviating any concerns about Witherspoon's long speed.

As Joey Wagner wrote for 247Sports, the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and one of this year's top cornerbacks just wanted to put an exclamation point on his impressive game tape.

"Everything that they already know," Witherspoon said. "That's really the logistics of it. Just who I am that they've seen on tape. That's all it is. It was aggravating because I really just wanted to hurry up and showcase what they already know. I kept getting setbacks, setbacks, setbacks, but I tried to look on the brighter side. It's like, 'OK, it's getting me more time to keep getting better, get my body right for me to be at my best when I do perform.' I tried to look at the brighter side of it."

Bleacher Report's Cory Giddings already saw Witherspoon as one of the best cornerbacks in the class.

"Devon Witherspoon is an active cornerback who has shown to make plays all over the field," Giddings said. "He is a fluid cover defender who is able to play from multiple schemes and alignments. A first-team All-American, Witherspoon plays his best game when in coverage. He can play the man from press or off coverage. He shows to have a controlled pedal, which allows him to quickly get his feet in the ground and react to what he sees."

Now, he appears locked into the first round—and he may be the first cornerback drafted.