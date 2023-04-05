NBA Reporter Shams Charania Says He Averages Over 17 Hours of Screen Time Per Day

Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Paolo Banchero

You might need eight hours of sleep a night, but Shams Charania doesn't.

After all, the NBA news cycle never sleeps.

The NBA insider recently revealed on FanDuel TV he averages around 17 hours of screen time a day and that the numbers can climb to 20 around important events like the trade deadline, leaving him with two-to-three hours to sleep each day.

It is a shocking total, but the 29-year-old has worked his way to becoming one of the most well-known insiders in sports media for his ability to break some of the NBA's biggest stories in real-time.

It doesn't look like that is going to change anytime soon, especially since he won't be missing anything that comes across his phone.