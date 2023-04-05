X

    NBA Reporter Shams Charania Says He Averages Over 17 Hours of Screen Time Per Day

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 5, 2023

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - FEBRUARY 16: Shams Charania speaks with Mike Miller (L) and Donnie McGrath during the Paolo Banchero All Star Weekend kickoff party at Urban Hill on February 16, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Paolo Banchero)
    Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Paolo Banchero

    You might need eight hours of sleep a night, but Shams Charania doesn't.

    After all, the NBA news cycle never sleeps.

    The NBA insider recently revealed on FanDuel TV he averages around 17 hours of screen time a day and that the numbers can climb to 20 around important events like the trade deadline, leaving him with two-to-three hours to sleep each day.

    It is a shocking total, but the 29-year-old has worked his way to becoming one of the most well-known insiders in sports media for his ability to break some of the NBA's biggest stories in real-time.

    It doesn't look like that is going to change anytime soon, especially since he won't be missing anything that comes across his phone.