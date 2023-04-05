Raiders Rumors: Bryce Young to Make Predraft Visit amid Panthers Buzz

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

The Las Vegas Raiders will host Alabama quarterback Bryce Young for a predraft visit beginning Thursday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Teams can welcome up to 30 prospects to their facilities for interviews and medical evaluations.

The Raiders sit at No. 7 overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, which begins April 27. They have a short-term solution at quarterback in veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, who just signed a three-year, $72.75 million contract with the team.

But they could opt to find their quarterback of the future this month. Las Vegas would almost certainly need to move up from No. 7 to pick Young, however, as many prognosticators have him off the board no later than the Houston Texans' pick at No. 2.

