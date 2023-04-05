X

    Austin Ekeler Rumors: Chargers Approached RB About New Contract in 2022

    Adam WellsApril 5, 2023

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 14: Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)
    Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

    As Austin Ekeler continues to pursue a trade because he is unhappy with his contract, it was reported Wednesday that the Los Angeles Chargers approached the star running back last year about reworking his deal.

    Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chargers tried to give Ekeler a deal that would've given him more money during the 2022 season to reward him for his performance.

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    From NFL Now: After several attempts by the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chargers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chargers</a> to work out a deal with Austin Ekeler, he now has permission to seek a trade. He discussed, then we discussed. <a href="https://t.co/7xMmIzQKJR">pic.twitter.com/7xMmIzQKJR</a>

