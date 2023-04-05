Austin Ekeler Rumors: Chargers Approached RB About New Contract in 2022

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

As Austin Ekeler continues to pursue a trade because he is unhappy with his contract, it was reported Wednesday that the Los Angeles Chargers approached the star running back last year about reworking his deal.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chargers tried to give Ekeler a deal that would've given him more money during the 2022 season to reward him for his performance.

