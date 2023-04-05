X

    Tim Hardaway Sr. Calls out Mavs' Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving Over Lack of Leadership

    Basketball Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway Sr., the father of Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr., ripped Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić for their lack of leadership skills during an appearance on The Carton Show.

    "They're missing a leader out there. Luka is not a leader, Kyrie is not a leader. Jalen Brunson was a leader," Hardaway said. "A leader shows by example, by playing defense. When he says something, he does it also, and that's what a leader is. And like I said, those two guys are not leaders. They're complementary, dominant great basketball players. Great scorers."

    Dallas has gone 8-16 since making the deadline blockbuster trade for Irving, falling all the way out of the NBA's play-in tournament heading into Wednesday night.

