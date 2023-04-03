NBA Insider Notebook: Steph Names His MVP, Kyrie Irving's Mavericks Future, More

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA MVP race has been dissected ad nauseam this season. It features Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo as the top three candidates.

The most heated discussions, however, have involved Jokić and Embiid.

The Joker makes a compelling case to claim his third consecutive honor as the center flirts with averaging a triple-double, a feat only two guards have accomplished: Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook, who did it four times. Additionally, the 52-26 Nuggets are all but locked in to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Embiid is poised to win his second consecutive scoring title, and the 51-27 Sixers are almost certain to enter postseason play as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, a two-time MVP and the only player in history to win the award unanimously, revealed who his vote would go to this year.

"I would say Joel," Curry told Bleacher Report.

"Any person you pick, their body of work could be compared to Jokić or Giannis. But Joel took a leap that I think a lot of people didn't expect because he was dominant already. That leap turned heads and put Philly in a great position. If I had to pick, it would be him."

Jokić is averaging 24.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 0.7 blocks and 1.2 steals. Embiid is posting 33.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steal.

Irving's Future with Dallas

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Despite the Dallas Mavericks' struggles since acquiring Kyrie Irving, the plan is still to re-sign the star guard, league sources told Bleacher Report.

Irving is eligible for an extension, but he will instead allow his future to be decided in free agency this summer, sources said.

Dallas is 9-16 since making the blockbuster trade, but the shortcomings do not fall on Irving's shoulders.

Going into the offseason, the Mavericks intend to surround Luka Dončić and—optimistically—Irving with versatile wing defenders and rim protectors to improve a defense that has been subpar.

The team has fallen out of the play-in field and has very little chance to climb back in with three games remaining on its schedule. The Mavs are a game back of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the final play-in spot, and Oklahoma City owns the tie-breaker.

Zion Return?

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson (hamstring) will be re-evaluated this week to determine if the forward can return during the regular season.

The Pelicans are hopeful Williamson might be able to get a few games under his belt before the postseason. The team has four games remaining on its schedule. Williamson has not played in a game since Jan. 2.

New Orleans (40-38) is in the eighth spot in the Western Conference with the potential to hop in the top six of teams guaranteed a playoff berth.

Jared Dudley, Coach

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Dallas assistant coach Jared Dudley will be the head coach of the Mavs' summer l`eague team this offseason, league sources told Bleacher Report.

Dudley, 37, is in his second season as an assistant for the Mavericks after completing a 14-year NBA career.

He was in line to be a top assistant on the staff of Kenny Atkinson before Atkinson backed out of becoming the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets in the offseason, sources said.

Dudley continues to build his résumé in hopes of one day landing a head coaching job in the NBA.