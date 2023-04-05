X

    Phillies' Bryce Harper Takes On-Field Batting Practice amid Elbow Injury Rehab

    Adam WellsApril 5, 2023

    Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper runs during the eighth inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    It's been a rough start to the 2023 season for the Philadelphia Phillies, but Tuesday did provide a sign of optimism.

    The Athletic's Matt Gelb noted Bryce Harper took part in batting practice for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery before the Phillies' 4-1 win over the New York Yankees.

    Gelb did point out that Harper is still a "long, long" way from being cleared to play in games.

    Matt Gelb @MattGelb

    Harper, for example, has yet to be cleared to slide. Doctors believe there is a risk of rupturing the elbow reconstruction with certain slides. So, a lot of steps remain.

