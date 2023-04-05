Phillies' Bryce Harper Takes On-Field Batting Practice amid Elbow Injury Rehab

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

It's been a rough start to the 2023 season for the Philadelphia Phillies, but Tuesday did provide a sign of optimism.

The Athletic's Matt Gelb noted Bryce Harper took part in batting practice for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery before the Phillies' 4-1 win over the New York Yankees.

Gelb did point out that Harper is still a "long, long" way from being cleared to play in games.

