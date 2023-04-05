LIV's Greg Norman Wasn't Invited to 2023 Masters; Augusta Wants Focus on Tournament

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Masters chairman Fred Ridley confirmed Wednesday that LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman was not invited to Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, this week for the 87th Masters tournament.

According to Jason Sobel of The Action Network, Ridley said the following about the decision: "I want the focus to be on the competition. I would also add that in the last 10 years, Greg Norman has only been here twice."

Commissioners of other major golf tours are typically invited to the Masters, but the tension between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is well-documented due largely to the number of quality players LIV has poached from the PGA Tour over the past year.

