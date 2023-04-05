Colts Insider: Jim Irsay 'Deep Down' Wants to Draft QB amid Lamar Jackson Rumors

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Despite some rumors connecting them to Lamar Jackson in a trade, the Indianapolis Colts will likely end up selecting a quarterback with their first pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Per The Athletic's Zak Keefer, Colts owner Jim Irsay "deep down" would prefer they find their answer at quarterback in the draft:

"The owner wants the draft-and-develop route, preferring the chance to grow his own while capitalizing on the financial flexibility a young quarterback's contract affords the team. He said last week that though the type of contract disgruntled Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is seeking is 'no problem' — likely north of $150 million fully guaranteed, at the very least — it's the lost draft capital (two first-round picks) and salary-cap restrictions that have tempered Irsay's interest in such a blockbuster move."

The Colts currently own the No. 4 pick in the draft with at least four quarterbacks who have earned first-round grades from most analysts.

Irsay sounds optimistic they will be able to get a good player at that spot.

"It seems like there's going to be a great prospect there," Irsay told Keefer, "and we just have to make sure, you know, (he) fits Shane's model and really what he's looking for."

Keefer did note that Irsay plans to watch film of the top quarterbacks being considered by the Colts, but the bulk of that responsibility will be with general manager Chris Ballard, head coach Shane Steichen and the entire personnel staff.

"The decision, then, will rest with his GM and head coach, whom Irsay believes will 'line up together' on their thinking and come to him with their decision. His will be the final stamp of approval," Keefer wrote. "Irsay said he won't overrule their call unless something was 'very unusual … where the thinking is illogical.'"

As Jackson looks for a resolution to his ongoing contract standoff and trade request with the Baltimore Ravens, the Colts have been cited as a potential landing spot if a deal happens.

In the latest edition of Football Morning in America, Peter King of NBC Sports wrote the Colts "would be interested" in Jackson if the guaranteed money he's seeking isn't absurd and the Ravens might be willing to accept the No. 4 pick straight up for the 26-year-old.

The Colts are in a precarious draft position because it seems likely at least two quarterbacks will be off the board when their pick comes up. The Carolina Panthers at No. 1 and Houston Texans at No. 2 has been frequently linked to quarterbacks throughout this process.

There's also the possibility another quarterback-needy team—like the Las Vegas Raiders (No. 7) or Atlanta Falcons (No. 8)—could trade up with the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 to take a player at the position.

It's plausible that whichever quarterback is available at No. 4 overall is the top-ranked player on Indianapolis' draft board.

Irsay might also be scared off of wanting to trade for another quarterback after getting burned the past two years by Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan.

Jackson is obviously better at this stage of his career than either Wentz or Ryan, but the Colts are in an interesting phase of roster building. Their offensive line took a significant step back last season and they lack explosive playmakers on the outside.

The defense allowed the fifth-most points per game last season. There likely aren't any quick fixes for this team, even if they added a quarterback as talented as Jackson.

Drafting a quarterback would give the Colts five very cheap years for a player at the position, especially if he ends up turning into a star. We've seen several teams in recent years—notably the Cincinnati Bengals with Joe Burrow—take advantage of that level of cost control by investing money in other positions to help the young signal-caller.