Michael Malone Calls Nuggets 'Soft' After Rockets Loss, 'Dared' Team to Challenge Him

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets had the chance to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference on Tuesday night, but they instead suffered a disappointing 124-103 blowout loss to the last-place Houston Rockets.

After the game, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone didn't hold back his frustration when questioning his team's effort.

"If that's how we're going to play, we'll be out in the first round," Malone said. "When we don't do our jobs, there's accountability. And I speak the truth. I just called our team 'soft,' and I dared someone to challenge me. No one did, because we as a group were soft tonight. I'm not saying we are soft, but tonight, we were."

At 52-27, Denver still owns a two-game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies for the top seed with three games remaining in the regular season. To add to the Nuggets' concern, star guard Jamal Murray exited Tuesday's game in the second quarter because of a right thumb sprain, and his status for the team's remaining games is in question.

Denver will look to bounce back when it faces the Phoenix Suns (44-35) on Thursday.