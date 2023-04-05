Steelers' Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets to Benefit Kenny Pickett

0 of 3

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to use the 2023 NFL Draft to get better around Kenny Pickett.

Pickett set the foundation for his career as the franchise's starting quarterback in 2022, and the team needs to provide the 2022 first-round pick with some reliable targets to build on that promising start.

Pittsburgh is in a good spot when it comes to the skill positions, as it has Najee Harris, Diontae Johnson, George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth.

Selecting a running back, wide receiver or tight end is not mandatory in the first round, and the Steelers could go after one of those spots in the mid-to-late rounds.

The Steelers need work on the offensive line, and that is the position they could attack with the No. 17 overall pick.

An offensive tackle who can protect Pickett for years to come would be a fantastic addition to an offense with plenty of its most important pieces already in place.