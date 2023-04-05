X

    LeBron James Excites Fans as Lakers Survive Collapse vs. Jazz with 6th Seed at Stake

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 5, 2023

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts after scoring against the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

    The Los Angeles Lakers control their postseason destiny—by the skin of their teeth.

    Led by a strong performance from LeBron James, the Lakers beat the Utah Jazz 135-133 in overtime on Tuesday night, moving the team to the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    LEBRON AND THE LAKERS GET IT DONE LATE IN OT‼️ <a href="https://t.co/htfJM0BXLz">pic.twitter.com/htfJM0BXLz</a>

    The Jazz refused to die in this one, using a late third-quarter and early fourth-quarter run to turn an 11-point halftime deficit into a two-point lead with 9:53 left. And while the Lakers regained control, taking a 10-point lead with just 1:43 remaining, the Jazz kept things nervy, shockingly tying the game with 11.1 seconds remaining.

    NBA @NBA

    KELLY OLYNYK BANKS IT IN FROM DEEP.<br><br>Jazz can tie it at the line with 0:11 to go 👀<br><br>📺: Live on the NBA App <a href="https://t.co/V2IDR6dClQ">pic.twitter.com/V2IDR6dClQ</a>

    James missed a potential game-winning layup as time expired, and the game went to overtime.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    LeBron misses the potential game-winning layup. <br><br>Jazz force overtime! <a href="https://t.co/lbDgOlvhyA">pic.twitter.com/lbDgOlvhyA</a>

    Dave McMenamin @mcten

    The Lakers were up 124-114 with 1:43 left in the 4th. Since then:<br><br>Ochai Agbaji 3<br>LeBron James offensive foul<br>Kris Dunn layup<br>Anthony Davis missed jumper<br>Kelly Olynyk 3<br>Davis missed inside shot<br>Damian Jones two free throws<br>James missed layup<br><br>**Overtime** <a href="https://t.co/jlQN58w7PO">pic.twitter.com/jlQN58w7PO</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Lakers fans rn <a href="https://t.co/Gmy0pKTIlO">pic.twitter.com/Gmy0pKTIlO</a>

    James made up for that miss, dominating overtime by scoring nine of the Lakers 11 points in the extra period to finish the night with 37 points, adding six assists and five rebounds.

    And while the dramatic nature of the win had Lakers fans sweating, the victory still had them feeling good about the state of their team and thanking their lucky stars for LeBron:

    LeGoat @Vr11k89v

    LeBron 9 in overtime and 37 points in the game, carrying La Lakers to the playoffs.<br><br>38 years old btw.

    tomisha javon @teejaybreiz93

    Lebron is literally that man!!!

    Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

    If I were a laker fan obviously I would be discouraged by some of what happened tonight. But the fact that LeBron was able to go to this level, this soon off a major injury has got to be encouraging

    500 🏎 @Kameron_Hay

    Win is a win. Only positive from the game is that LeBron dominated OT but Jesus they might pay the price for this game tomorrow night.

    Mark Jackson's Burner @casualtakeking

    Lebron james is the greatest player of all time I don't wanna hear none

    Ry @JustRyCole

    I'm glad LeBron attacked the rim.<br><br>That's the money ball in April/May/June.

    Jason Timpf @_JasonLT

    Glass half empty: Lakers had to play big minutes to beat the Jazz<br><br>Glass half full: LeBron was mostly great in the 4Q &amp; OT, which is a big step forward with his confidence and rhythm. They need him to play at a superstar level to have a chance to win the title.

    Letting Go @ProvideContext

    38 year old LeBron James just scored 9 out of his team's total 11 OT points.<br><br>On a bad foot.<br><br>Year 20.<br><br>Cmon man. This isn't normal. <br><br>🤫<br><br>🐐

    This was a balanced performance overall from the Lakers—at least until overtime—with Anthony Davis (21 points, 14 rebounds, six assists), Dennis Schröder (18 points), Austin Reaves (28 points, six assists) and Rui Hachimura (17 points, six boards) also having solid nights.

    Former Lakers wing Talen Horton-Tucker and Kelly Olynyk led the way for the Jazz (36-43) with 23 points each.

    While the Lakers (41-38) have the same record as the Golden State Warriors, L.A. won the season series and thus earned the tiebreaker. That No. 6 seed is crucial, as it comes with an automatic playoff bid and would keep the Lakers out of the play-in tournament.

    Up next for the Lakers is a crucial matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (41-38) on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. Win that game and the Lakers would not only move up to the No. 5 seed but also exorcise some major demons against their rivals:

    NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

    The Clippers have won 10 straight games vs. the Lakers.<br><br>Ty Lue says tomorrow's matchup will be the most important yet 🍿<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NotoriousOHM?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NotoriousOHM</a>) <a href="https://t.co/Y2Zqet3Anw">pic.twitter.com/Y2Zqet3Anw</a>

    Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

    Lakers escape Utah. But wonder if having to go to overtime tonight impacts whether LeBron and AD play tomorrow against Clippers.

    Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen

    Lakers have their most important game against the Clippers ever in less than 24 hours. They should sprint to the plane.

    Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

    LeBron tells <a href="https://twitter.com/MikeTrudell?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MikeTrudell</a> that he is thinking about putting his feet in an ice bucket because he hasn't played 38 minutes in weeks when asked about status for tomorrow against Clippers.

    But a loss would essentially end any hopes of earning the No. 5 seed, as the Clippers already won the season series. It would also put the team's automatic playoff bid in jeopardy.

    Wednesday is a huge night for these Lakers, in other words, all thanks to Tuesday's close call.