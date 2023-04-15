Ranking Bulls' Top Trade Targets After 2023 NBA Play-In Loss

0 of 3

The 2022-23 NBA season was, objectively speaking, a bummer for the Chicago Bulls.



They couldn't replicate—let alone build on—their 2021-22 success, which included snapping a four-year playoff drought and flashing the potential of doing much more before losing Lonzo Ball to a torn meniscus and bone bruise. But this group couldn't get back to the postseason, bowing out of the play-in tournament with a 102-91 loss to the Miami Heat on Friday.



Ball still hasn't made it back from that injury and recently had a third surgery on his left knee that could cost him next season, too. Chicago can't expect much of anything out of the two-way point guard at this point, but it has yet to find a suitable replacement.

Should the Bulls keep looking for the right floor general who can salvage what's left of the prime years of DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vučević and Zach LaVine? Or is it time to close that chapter and start penning the next one?

We'll examine Chicago's offseason options while identifying and ranking the team's top trade targets.

