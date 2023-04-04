Draymond Green Says Warriors Will Be NBA's Last Dynasty Because of New CBA Rules

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

After the NBA and the players association recently settled on a new collective bargaining agreement, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was not shy about voicing his displeasure.

While lamenting the new CBA during The Draymond Green Show on Tuesday, the veteran noted that he believes it will result in the end of dynasties in the NBA:

"Quite frankly with this new CBA, dynasties are over. There will not be a dynasty. So you all complained about the Golden State Warriors. 'Oh man, KD came to the Warriors and blah, blah, blah.' You don't have to deal with that anymore. But you'll also lose a huge part of the game, a huge part of sports, which is dynasties being built. So, hey, we the last dynasty. I can't complain about that. I mean, it's ridiculous, don't get me wrong. You'll always remember us because we're the last dynasty you'll be able to speak of because of the way this salary cap is set up. No way the Warriors should be punished like a team that has went out and got players."

The 2022 championship was Golden State's fourth title in the last eight years, cementing the team's status as a dynasty. The Warriors have thrived with the core led by Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Green's main gripe with the new CBA stems from the addition of a "second salary-cap apron" that limits teams $17.5 million over the the luxury tax from having access to the taxpayer mid-level in free agency. The Warriors are expected to fall into the "second apron" category this offseason, handicapping them from improving their roster to make another run at a championship.

"There's a new luxury tax apron preventing teams like the Warriors, Clippers and Celtics from acquiring, essentially, mid-level talent. And I think that's absolutely insane," Green said. "It's essentially creating a hard cap in a way. I think that's going to affect players more than people realize, or else I don't think that would have been agreed to."

The 33-year-old has the chance to opt out of the $27.6 million he's owed in the final year of his contract to test free agency this summer. Last offseason, the Warriors maintained their core by signing Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to big-money extensions, putting Green's status in question.

Green pointed out that the unique thing about Golden State is the franchise's success with its homegrown talent.

"Something I think that's absolutely ridiculous and was not addressed is, for instance, the Golden State Warriors, as you know—Steph Curry was drafted by the Golden State Warriors. Klay Thompson, drafted by the Golden State Warriors. Draymond Green, drafted by the Golden State Warriors. Kevon Looney, drafted by the Golden State Warriors. Jordan Poole, drafted by the Golden State Warriors," he said. "I'm naming those players because the fact that there's essentially a rule being implemented to essentially destroy what teams haven't been able to accomplish. I think it's utterly ridiculous."

For now, Green and the Warriors (41-38) will try to go for a second straight title this year as they barrel toward the postseason. Golden State will be in action on Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-41).