UConn Parade 2023: Route, Date, Time, TV Schedule, Live Stream and More

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The UConn Huskies claimed their fifth national championship in program history on Monday night, and now it's time to celebrate.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the city of Hartford will host a victory parade for the champs on Saturday, April 8 starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. The champs will begin at the state Capitol building and proceed through downtown Hartford before culminating with a rally outside of the XL Center where players and coaches will give celebration speeches.

Fans can check local listings for television information. No live stream details had been made available as of Tuesday evening.

"The UConn Huskies men's basketball team has been a dominating force in the NCAA tournament, and it will be an honor for us to welcome the coaches and the players to downtown Hartford and give them the celebration they deserve," Lamont said. "I am strongly encouraging the residents of Connecticut to come to the parade and show the Huskies how proud we are and how much this team means to our state."

UConn defeated San Diego State 76-59 in Monday's championship game. The Huskies won all six of their tournament games by a margin of 10 or more points, dominating their competition on the way to the title.

"We're thrilled to welcome the five-time national champion UConn Huskies and everyone in Husky Nation to Hartford this weekend, to celebrate a dominant and historic season," mayor Luke Bronin said. "The City of Hartford is proud to host another victory parade, and our team is working closely with the University of Connecticut, the Hartford Downtown Improvement District, and the Governor's office to make Saturday a great day for Connecticut."

Fans of the Huskies will surely relish in another championship and celebrate to the fullest on Saturday.