NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Hendon Hooker to Visit Commanders, Titans amid 1st-Round Buzz

As the first-round buzz continues to swirl around Hendon Hooker, two teams picking in the top 20 of the first round in the 2023 NFL draft are bringing the Tennessee quarterback in for an official visit.

ESPN's John Keim reported Tuesday that the Washington Commanders will host Hooker later this month.

Per Jordan Schultz of the Score, Hooker will visit with the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.

In his latest mock draft posted Tuesday, ESPN's Todd McShay projected Hooker to go to the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 23 overall pick.

"I've talked to folks with a few teams that even have Hooker above [Will] Levis on their internal boards. He has interviewed really well this spring, and the tape is phenomenal," McShay wrote.

