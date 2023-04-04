NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Hendon Hooker to Visit Commanders, Packers amid 1st-Round Buzz

Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As the first-round buzz continues to swirl around Hendon Hooker, two teams picking in the top 20 of the first round in the 2023 NFL draft are bringing the Tennessee quarterback in for an official visit.

ESPN's John Keim reported Tuesday that the Washington Commanders will host Hooker later this month.

Per Jordan Schultz of the Score, Hooker will visit with the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.

ESPN's Matt Miller added the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints will also host the quarterback this week, noting Hooker could go in the first round.

In his latest mock draft posted Tuesday, ESPN's Todd McShay projected Hooker to go to the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 23 overall pick.

"I've talked to folks with a few teams that even have Hooker above [Will] Levis on their internal boards. He has interviewed really well this spring, and the tape is phenomenal," McShay wrote.

Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters last week the team expects Ryan Tannehill to be the starting quarterback next season, but he's "not going to commit to anybody being on our roster in September."

Vrabel's comments came after first-year general manager Ran Carthon said at the NFL Scouting Combine that Tannehill "is under contract for us and right now he is a Titan, and he will be a Titan."

Neither comment was a ringing endorsement for Tannehill, but it does give the Titans options for the 2023 season. It's especially valuable if they want to draft Hooker, who suffered a torn ACL during a Nov. 19 game against South Carolina.

Hooker told reporters last week at Tennessee's pro day that his doctor has told him he will be ready for the start of next season, but an NFL team could slow-play things with his return coming off a serious injury.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has been adamant they plan to give Sam Howell every opportunity to be their starting quarterback in 2023. The 22-year-old only made one start as a rookie last season, going 11-of-19 for 169 yards with one touchdown and one interception in a 26-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18.

The Packers could be the most interesting, even as they attempt to trade Aaron Rodgers. The squad drafted Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft and are seemingly set to give him the reins next season, although this could create some question marks.

New Orleans also has a quarterback in place after signing Derek Carr, but the squad is clearly keeping its options open.

Perhaps the biggest knock against Hooker, at least a first-round prospect, is age. He turned 25 in January and could become the second-oldest quarterback selected in the first round in modern draft history, after Brandon Weeden in 2012.

For comparison, Will Levis will turn 24 on June 27; Bryce Young will turn 22 on July 25; and C.J. Stroud won't turn 22 until after the start of the regular season (Oct. 3).

Hooker was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and completing 69.6 percent of his attempts in 2022.

The Titans' first pick in the draft is at No. 11 overall, the Packers pick at No. 15, the Commanders start at No. 16 and the Saints currently own the No. 29 pick.