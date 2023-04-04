Bryce Young Reportedly Had Highest S2 Cognition Test Score of 2023 QB Draft Class

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Alabama star Bryce Young reportedly had the highest S2 cognition score among all quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL draft class.

Appearing on the Around the NFL podcast, NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah revealed Young had the best score on the mental-processing exam.

Per the S2 cognition website, athletes will take a test that typically lasts between 30-45 minutes on a specialized laptop computer that "measures how they process and make split-second decisions in their sport."

Jeremiah noted the test is still relatively new to the NFL and has become a popular method of evaluating quarterbacks' ability to make quick decisions. One example he cited is a screen with six shapes will pop up, and how quickly does the player identify the one that's different.

The test recently gained public notoriety when The Athletic's Matt Barrows reported in February that Brock Purdy had an "elite" score in the mid-90s that was "Drew Brees-like" leading up to the 2022 NFL draft.

"The game will never be too fast for Brock, I'll say that," Brandon Ally, a neuroscientist and cofounder of Nashville-based S2 Cognition, told Barrows. "I don't think he'll ever have trouble adjusting."

Despite being the final pick in the draft, Purdy quickly adjusted to the speed of NFL defenses when he was thrust into a starting role for the San Francisco 49ers late in the season. The 23-year-old threw for 1,308 yards, 13 touchdowns and completed 68.3 percent of his attempts over the final six weeks of the regular season.

According to Jeremiah, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are among the other quarterbacks who tested "off the charts" on the same exam.

Since it seems like there is a close race between Young and C.J. Stroud to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, the Alabama quarterback having a leg up in the cognition test could perhaps push him over the top.