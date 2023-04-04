WWE Rumors: Jay White Doesn't Appear Bound to Sign Contract After WrestleMania 39

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

If All Elite Wrestling wants to sign Jay White, it doesn't appear the promotion is going to face any competition from WWE.

Per Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), it does not appear White will sign with WWE after there "was absolutely no discussion of" the former IWGP heavyweight champion within the company during WrestleMania weekend.

White's contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling expired in February and there was speculation he could be on his way to WWE.

In the March 6 edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Sean Neumann of Wrestling Inc.), Dave Meltzer reported there were indications within WWE that White was signing but "there has still been no confirmation of that."

It would have made some sense for White to end up in WWE since he did briefly cross over with Cody Rhodes in the Bullet Club in 2018. AJ Styles was also a former member of the stable, though that was before White joined the group.

Instead, the door looks to be wide open for AEW to bring in White. The 30-year-old knows several top stars in the promotion very well. The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were also in the Bullet Club when White first joined in October 2018.

Adam Cole, another former member of the Bullet Club from 2016 to '17, recently returned to the ring in AEW after missing nine months with a concussion.

The match in which Cole suffered his concussion was the four-way bout for the IWGP heavyweight title at Forbidden Door against White, Adam Page and Kazuchika Okada.

White has also made multiple appearances on AEW television last year. He helped Cole and the Young Bucks when they were beating up Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero on the Feb. 9 episode of Dynamite.

There would be no shortage of feuds for White in AEW if he were to join the promotion. It seems like there is going to be an answer about his future at some point soon since he's been a free agent for more than one month.

