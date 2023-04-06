Nike Hoop Summit 2023: Bronny James and Top Players to Watch on Each Roster

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Bronny James is going to take on the world Saturday.

The highly regarded prospect, who is the son of NBA legend LeBron James, is headlining the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

While it is the 24th edition of the event, this year will feature the inaugural women's game as well.

The event pits the top American high school athletes against World Select Teams that consist of the top international players who are 19 and younger in age.

Here is a look at the rosters for the men's game:

And here are the rosters for the first-ever women's game:

The World Select Teams will have their work cut out for them as a release from USA Basketball noted the American men and women have a combined 26 gold medals from different junior national team competitions.

What's more, the United States men are 16-7 in the history of this event.

While there are a number of notable players, James stands out both because of his famous father and since he hasn't decided what his immediate basketball future holds to this point. Almost every top player in the 2023 recruiting class has decided where they are playing next either in college or professional endeavors, but the 18-year-old has not made an announcement.

It is not from a lack of interest, though, as the 4-star prospect is the No. 35 overall player in the class of 2023, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

There have been rumblings that he could attend Ohio State, USC or Oregon, but James has kept things relatively close to the vest.

Playing in the Nike Hoop Summit will give fans another chance to see how he stacks up against his top peers after he already participated in the McDonald's All-American Game and the dunk contest this year.

James is far from the only player to watch on his team, though.

Isaiah Collier is the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and is headed to USC.

The point guard will surely unleash some dazzling passes during this All-Star style event, and James may be on the receiving end of some of them.

Trojans fans watching could be forgiven if they start thinking about what could happen next season if James joins Collier at the next level.

Elsewhere, Justin Edwards and D.J. Wagner will give Kentucky fans a taste of what's to come.

The Nos. 3 and 4 recruits in their class, respectively, are part of the reason optimism remains so high for the Wildcats even though John Calipari's squad lost in the first round of last season's NCAA men's tournament and the second round this season.

All the talent will not be on the Americans' side, however.

Mackenzie Mgbako (Nigeria) and Aden Holloway (Canada) were each named McDonald's All-Americans this year and figure to lead the World Select Team. The former is a power forward headed to Duke who should give the United States' frontcourt plenty to deal with, while the latter is a point guard on his way to Auburn who will be looking to set up his teammate to score.

It should set the stage for a memorable battle, as the two sides compete for bragging rights and players try to establish themselves as the best in their recruiting classes ahead of their collegiate careers.