NFL Trade Rumors: Patriots' Mac Jones Shopped by Bill Belichick; Raiders, More Linked

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has offered quarterback Mac Jones to "multiple teams," according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

Florio listed the Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders as possible landing spots for the 2021 first-round draft pick.

