Predicting the Next Wave of NBA Stars to Hit the Trade Block

G Fiume/Getty Images

Bradley Beal is about to wrap his 11th NBA season with the Washington Wizards. This campaign will be his sixth that fails to deliver a playoff berth. He has never traveled beyond the conference semifinals and last reached that point in 2017.

This background perhaps helps connect the dots from a vague but potentially revealing comment he made earlier this season.

"I'm patient, but there comes a time where you have to be a little selfish and draw a line in the sand, for sure," Beal told Andscape's Marc J. Spears in February.



Only Beal knows where his line in the sand sits, but one playoff trip and zero postseason series wins to show for the past five seasons must be in the same zip code, right?



Now, he did recommit to this franchise last summer on a five-year deal worth a quarter-billion dollars, so that potentially complicates things. His scoring is elite (27 points per game on 47.4/34.7/84.5 shooting since the start of 2018-19), but is it worth $50 million annually?

Let's just say a team acquiring him would almost assuredly want to offload some long-term money in that exchange.

Still, his point production, secondary playmaking and floor spacing can help someone win—just not the Wizards. They've given zero indication of being able to build a winner around him, and it's not like that task will simplify as he moves into his 30s and grows more expensive by the season. It's time for Beal to start working on his stick-in-sand sketching.

