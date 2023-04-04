NFL Exec: Packers, Aaron Rodgers 'So Bad and Distasteful ... That Anything Is Better'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers' separation from the Green Bay Packers can't come soon enough in the eyes of one NFL executive.

"It was so bad and distasteful with Rodgers that anything is better," the executive said to The Athletic's Mike Sando. "It's like divorce. It doesn't matter. 'Get me the hell out of here.' That said, they have no idea what world they are walking into."

After three years of detente, it's clear things have come to a head. The Packers can't keep Jordan Love confined to the sidelines forever, and Rodgers has made it known he wants to play for the New York Jets.

The longer this drags on, the messier the situation promises to get.

In general, fans have assumed a level of discord existed between Rodgers and prominent team officials such as head coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst. The extent of any drama remains unknown for the most part, though.

CBS Sports Radio's Zach Gelb provided some insight when he reported on March 27 that Rodgers would occasionally no-show meetings LaFleur scheduled for the two to discuss the offensive game plan.

Green Bay caught lightning in a bottle when Rodgers succeeded Brett Favre in 2008 and was basically Favre's equal right out of the gate. There's no guarantee Love is the guy, and the franchise could be stuck in the wilderness for a few years if he isn't.

Just look at the New England Patriots' position as they embark on their fourth season after Tom Brady left.

Still, you can understand if the Packers have reached a point where they simply want to rip off the bandage and move on.