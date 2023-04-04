X

    Report: Lionel Messi Unlikely to Sign New PSG Contract amid Barcelona Transfer Buzz

    PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 02: Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain in action during the French Ligue 1 between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Lyon at Parc des Princes on April 2, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
    Lionel Messi is unlikely to re-sign with Paris Saint-Germain with his contract due to expire this summer, according to ESPN's Julien Laurens and French outlet L'Equipe.

    Laurens reported PSG are asking Messi to accept a 25 percent pay cut on his next deal.

    The news comes days after Barcelona vice president Rafa Yuste confirmed the club is interested in a reunion with the 35-year-old. MLS commissioner Don Garber has also made it clear the league wants to see Messi play club soccer in the United States.

    Messi had a rather forgettable first season in the French capital, finishing with six goals and 14 assists in 26 Ligue 1 matches. He scored five goals in the UEFA Champions League, but it wasn't enough for Paris Saint-Germain to avoid elimination in the round of 16.

    The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner looked like his old self to open the 2022-23 campaign and proceeded to help Argentina lift the FIFA World Cup for the third time. He was also named the best player in the tournament.

    Messi's form has tailed off a bit since then. He has six goals in his last 11 Ligue 1 appearances, and he couldn't spare PSG from another Champions League exit in the round of 16.

    A section of supporters have begun to voice their frustration with Messi, something that "upset" the legendary attacker, per Laurens.

    His performances should arguably raise concerns for whatever club might sign him next.

    According to Laurens, Messi is making €40 million gross annually from his current Paris Saint-Germain contract. Assuming his unwillingness to take a big pay cut applies to Barcelona or any other situation, he'll be earning a significant amount of money for a player in the twilight of his career.

    And even if he pays all or most of that back in terms of the commercial boost his arrival provides, there's the not-so-small matter of his impact on the pitch.

    Messi was clearly losing a step toward the end of his Barcelona tenure, and it was presenting some tactical problems because his status conferred a certain level of influence. Running so much of your attack through the Argentine was fine when he could almost single-handedly carry a team, but he's no longer capable of that.

    On its face, anybody would be foolish to turn down the opportunity to sign Messi. But the costs associated with a move, both financial and intangible, give you some pause.