NCAA Men's Tournament 2024 Odds: Duke, Kentucky, UConn Among Early Title Favorites

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

It's been mere minutes since UConn was named the 2022-23 national champions, with Monday's 76-59 win over San Diego State.

So obviously it's time to look at the title odds for next season!

According to DraftKings, Duke (+1000) is the current favorite to win it all in the 2023-24 season, followed by Kentucky (+1200), the freshly-minted champions (+1400), Marquette (+1600) and Kansas (+1600).

No surprises there. Kentucky has the top-ranked 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.com's Composite Rankings, with four 5-star commitments (Justin Edwards, DJ Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw and Robert Dillingham).

Duke, meanwhile, is No. 2 in the rankings and has a shocking five 5-star recruits (Mackenzie Mgbako, Sean Stewart, Jared McCain, Caleb Foster and TJ Power) joining the ranks next year.

Who knows how all of those talented players will come together. But clearly the sheer infusion of talent at Duke and Kentucky is enough to have bookmakers ready to crown the two schools the favorites for next season.

For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.